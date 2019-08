× Expand Michael Zorn for Invision / Associated Press. Courtesy of billboard.com. Jay Electronica Jay Electronica performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper collabs aside, Jay Electronica still hasn't released the official follow-up to Act 1 from 2007. However, new (old?) tracks have been trickling out over the past few months, regenerating interest.