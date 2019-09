× Expand Photo by Arno Declair, courtesy of Schaubühne. Jugend ohne Gott

Schaubühne director Thomas Ostermeier, celebrating his 20th year at the theater's helm, leads the company in a week of performances of Ödön von Horváth's 1937 play about the societal structures of National Socialism. English surtitles on Sep 6 and 7.