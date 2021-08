× Expand LauraFiorio Kosmoskopien by Nicholas Bussmann, Installation view, Photo: Silke Briel / HKW

All politics and social practices are a mere continuation of music by other means. That is one way to describe the approach of artist and musician Nicholas Bussmann. At HKW, Bussmann invites visitors to participate in his multi-layered experiments in societal composition, ritual and polyphony. More on hkw.de/kosmoskopien