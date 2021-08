× Expand Photo: Iko Freese

A classic – radically modern! Giuseppe Verdi’s most famous work about the life, love, suffering and death of a high-class courtesan in 19th-century Paris is reinterpreted by director Nicola Raab in a production of deconstructed scenes. Violetta Valéry embodies a dichotomous yearning – torn between love and autonomy, between the present and a fantasy world full of dark abysses and erotic excesses.