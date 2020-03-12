Labor Beethoven

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Sebastian König. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Elisa Limberg. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Susanne Elgeti. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Festival Transart / Gregor Khuen Belasi. Prev Next

The Akademie der Künste presents a contemporary reading of Beethoven’s anniversary year with a focus on experimentation. Showcasing young composers from Basel, Tel Aviv and Thessaloniki, plus guests Novoflot, Ensemble Adapter, Marcus Schmickler and many more.