Labor Beethoven

×
1 of 4
Photo by Sebastian König.
×
2 of 4
Photo by Elisa Limberg.
×
3 of 4
Photo by Susanne Elgeti.
×
4 of 4
Photo by Festival Transart / Gregor Khuen Belasi.
The Akademie der Künste presents a contemporary reading of Beethoven’s anniversary year with a focus on experimentation. Showcasing young composers from Basel, Tel Aviv and Thessaloniki, plus guests Novoflot, Ensemble Adapter, Marcus Schmickler and many more.
Info
Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs