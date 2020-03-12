Labor Beethoven

Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin

The Akademie der Künste presents a contemporary reading of Beethoven’s anniversary year with a focus on experimentation. Showcasing young composers from Basel, Tel Aviv and Thessaloniki, plus guests Novoflot, Ensemble Adapter, Marcus Schmickler and many more.

Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
