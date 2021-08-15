Long Night of the Film Festivals 2021

Festiwelt, the Berlin Film Festival Network, invites you to the 8th Long Night of Film Festivals on the 21st of August 2021 at the Acud Kino and in the courtyard of the Kunsthaus Acud. Diverse short film programmes will rotate on three screens from 3pm until long into the night and celebrate the diversity of Berlin's cineastes in an entertaining way. There will be music and, at 7pm, a political panel on the state of film festivals. For one day and one night, film lovers will be offered an exciting and entertaining platform with screenings. More than 20 film festivals will show several short film programmes at the same time on three screens, which will be repeated. In the beer garden and in the pub, there will be delicious vegan and non-vegan street food, and other exiting things.