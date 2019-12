Love and Ethnography is a big show with a sprawling agenda. Positioned as “a forerunner of today’s postcolonial and queer discourses”, Hubert Fichte (1935-1986) cuts a strange figure: a child actor, a novelist, a music critic in swinging 1960s Hamburg, he turned to ethnographic research in the 1970s when he travelled along the Black Atlantic with his partner photographer Leonore Mau.