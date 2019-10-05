Make Love Great Again

Säälchen Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin

Make Love Great Again

Photo courtesy of Make Love Great Again.

Make Love Great Again

Photo courtesy of Make Love Great Again.

Make Love Great Again

Photo courtesy of Make Love Great Again.

Make Love Great Again

Photo courtesy of Make Love Great Again.

The sixth edition of the Make Love Great Again designer sale invites design, fashion and art lovers to mingle with 50 national and international labels presenting shops and projects around fashion, jewelery and accessories. Three floors, a total of 500 square meters, a family, vibrant and colourful atmosphere, food and drinks included. Follow your love!

Info

Säälchen Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Newsletters