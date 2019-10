× Expand Monster Ronson's turns 15 Photo by Stefan Fähler.

Berlin's legendary karaoke bar is officially hitting puberty and celebrating 15 years of singing, dancing, punk-rocking, drag-showing and serving our one-of-a-kind brand of karaoke that only Monster Ronson's can do! Featuring: Eat Lipstick, Yung Meekz, PANSY & The House of Presents. Special guest: Peaches! Hostess: Marisa Sparkles. DJs: The Shredder and Tini Weng plus Karaoke with Monster Ronson's All-Stars! Dress Code: Sparkle-garb encouraged! Doors open 22:00.