Opening: Month of Contemporary Music

Radialsystem Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

For the opening of the Month of Contemporary Music on 1st of September at Radialsystem, the Berlin-based Ensemble Adapter will join forces with two pioneering ensembles for contemporary music from New York and Sydney: the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) and Ensemble Offspring. The program includes pieces of the repertoire of the individual ensembles as well as music composed especially for collective performance.

Info

