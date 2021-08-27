Month of Contemporary Music 2021

What is the relationship between music and place? With the Month of Contemporary Music from 27 August to 30 September 2021, we would like to deepen the debate surrounding the social and political significance of music in urban space and its representation, while also observing the sound of the city itself. Public space is currently being reclaimed, on the streets and in the parks. This is the spirit that characterizes this year’s Month of Contemporary Music, presenting the unparalleled diversity of Berlin’s contemporary music in concerts, performances and sound installations.