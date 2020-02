× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicole Eisenman and Galerie Barbara Weiss, Berlin, Olbricht Collection, Photo Achim Kukulies, Düsseldorf. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo copyright VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2020, Olbricht Collection. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of FORT, Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf. Prev Next

10 years me Collectors Room Berlin: This anniversary will be celebrated with an exhibition that takes a highly personal look into both, the activities of the foundation and the Olbricht Collection.