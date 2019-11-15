× Expand HYDRA Photo by Bari Murat.

Musica Sanae is a research-based art project dedicated to intersections of sound and medicine which hosts musicians, artists, performers, researchers and theorists who present their takes on how new ways of hearing produce and underlie our notions of hygiene, health, well-being, progress and sanity. Following iterations in Naples and Sokolowsko, this three-day edition is the final in the series.