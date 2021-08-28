Musikfest Berlin 2021

Between 28th August and 20th September 2021, concert life in Berlin will begin a new season with the Musikfest Berlin, organised by the Berliner Festspiele, in co-operation with the Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation. 34 events in the Philharmonie’s Main Concert Hall and its Chamber Music Hall, in the Konzerthaus Berlin am Gendarmenmarkt and the rbb Broadcasting Hall, showcase music from five centuries, with more than 100 works by 52 composers, performed by 29 instrumental and vocal ensembles and 35 soloists from the international and Berlin music scene.