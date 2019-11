× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Adam Ciereszko. × 2 of 2 Expand Pablo Bernardo Photo by Pablo Bernardo. Prev Next

Nau Frágil, Priscila Rezende's controversial performance installation, comes to Germany, to Berlin, for the first time as part of the festival Postcolonial Poly Perspectives. In her performances she pushes us out of our comfort zone, making us question pre-established certainties.