Hudara meets Kandaka: schwarz film screening and Q&A

Ignited and inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, schwarz offers a glimpse into conversations amongst young black Germans from Nuremberg, Bavaria. Through locating the personal within wider society, it explores the multitude of meanings that are encompassed in the word 'schwarz' and the political identity Schwarz. It discusses belonging, society and heritage on a human, non-intellectual, non-judgemental level.

This Q+A screening is the first event of Hudara's new film event series that seeks to screen films concerning topics such as adaptation and mitigation of climate change, mental health and social justice.

Tickets are free, though registration is advised.