Paula Rego: Berlin Art Week

Paula Rego
Photo courtesy of Camões Berlim.
Paula Rego
Photo courtesy of Camões Berlim.
Paula Rego
Photo courtesy of Camões Berlim.
On the occasion of the 8th Berlin Art Week, Camões Berlim invites you to visit Paula Rego’s first solo exhibition in Germany. Paula Rego will have a career-spanning retrospective at the Tate Britain in 2021 as part of the #5WomenArtists campaign. Today with extended opening hours.
Camões Berlim Zimmerstraße 55, 10117 Berlin Berlin View Map
