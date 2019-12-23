EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain

Google Calendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

The Sad Girls are not here. They've fled to the mountains to make their own special brand of pornography in order to smash it to patriarchy. What do they have to cry about? Find out at our annual Christmas Pornblicks in Candy Flip and Theo Meow's homegrown mockumentary The Sad Girls From the Mountain. One thing it doesn't have to cry about? It took home best feature at the year's Pornfilmfestival Berlin. Miss it and you'll be sad! A Q&A with the directors moderated by EXB follows the screening.

Info

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map
Film
Google Calendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain - 2019-12-23 20:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters