EXB presents Pornblicks: The Sad Girls From the Mountain

The Sad Girls are not here. They've fled to the mountains to make their own special brand of pornography in order to smash it to patriarchy. What do they have to cry about? Find out at our annual Christmas Pornblicks in Candy Flip and Theo Meow's homegrown mockumentary The Sad Girls From the Mountain. One thing it doesn't have to cry about? It took home best feature at the year's Pornfilmfestival Berlin. Miss it and you'll be sad! A Q&A with the directors moderated by EXB follows the screening.