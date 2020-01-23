Seeing is believing — the catalog!

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Luis Do Rosario, copyright Fondazione MAXXI. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Mathias Schormann. Prev Next

The catalog presents the extensive and multifaceted oeuvre of young Lebanese artist Caline Aoun, Deutsche Bank’s Artist of the Year, and Populaire's current exhibition, whose works make the global circulation of data visible and tangible. It will be discussed with the artist, curator Britta Färber and other guests.