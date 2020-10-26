Shape

https://www.hkw.de/en/programm/projekte/2020/the_shape_of_a_practice/the_shape_of_a_practice_start.php

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

The Shape of a Practice. Negotiating Context in the Anthropocene.

The Anthropocene is usually associated with processes of change on a planetary scale. But how can those global phenomena and local perspectives be linked to enable collective action? Around 100 scholars, artists and political activists present their research, context and methodology for discussion at Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW) and online in a virtual space.

