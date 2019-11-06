The third edition of the Soundwatch Music Film Festival features 15 new music documentaries and a film installation with DJ Set. Taking place at Lichtblick-Kino, silent green Kulturquartier, ACUD Kino and Werkstatt der Kulturen, the programme includes films about acts such as New Order, PJ Harvey, NEU!, Bob Rutman and Pankow. As well, expect films about Hip Hop in France and the Middle East, the indie and avant-garde scenes in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, pioneers of electronic music, rock journalism, and animated and experimental shorts set to music. And more! Through Nov 21.

Check the full programme here.