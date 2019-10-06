SundayPopulaire: Family book reading

× Expand Sonne, Moon und Sterne Photo by Krumulus.

Summer vacation is about to begin. The girl Gustav has a boy’s name but she’s not interested in boys yet. Then she meets Moon, a strange boy who wears glitter leggings and a T-shirt with stars on it. While Gustav’s mother searches for the meaning of life on Mallorca and her father rediscovers his love of music, the two experience a summer of change discovering parties, music, and first love. After a reading by multiple award-winning Berlin author Lara Schützsack, textiles can be printed in stencil technique.