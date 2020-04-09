Sundays for Hong Kong

Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin

Berliner Festspiele‘s series Sundays for Hong Kong continues online! The series is a sign of solidarity in view of the violent conflicts prevalent in Hong Kong since the summer of 2019. By presenting lesser known works by remarkable film makers from the famous film city of Hong Kong, it shines a light on the multi-layered backgrounds of the culture, history and reality of the former British Crown colony. They present four films, originally intended for screenings at the Gropius Bau’s cinema, on their website until May 7th.

Info

Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin View Map
Film
Tags

