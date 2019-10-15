The Abolition of the Family

Moldovian director Nicoleta Esinencu deconstructs the concept of the monogamous family in the 21st century and explores its economic implications after the breakup of the Soviet Union. With German and English surtitles.
Info
Theater & Dance
HAU 3 Tempelhofer Ufer 10, 10963 Berlin
Moldovian director Nicoleta Esinencu deconstructs the concept of the monogamous family in the 21st century and explores its economic implications after the breakup of the Soviet Union. With German and English surtitles.
Iomauna Media GmbH