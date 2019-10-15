The Abolition of the Family

to Google Calendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00

HAU 3 Tempelhofer Ufer 10, 10963 Berlin

Moldovian director Nicoleta Esinencu deconstructs the concept of the monogamous family in the 21st century and explores its economic implications after the breakup of the Soviet Union. With German and English surtitles.

Info

HAU 3 Tempelhofer Ufer 10, 10963 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Abolition of the Family - 2019-10-15 19:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters