The Intervention of Loneliness

Photo by Mattias Fridh.

Photo by Bernie Ng, courtesy of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

Photo by Jerun Vahle, courtesy of English Theatre Berlin.

We have entered the age of systemic loneliness. Even though we are living in a highly interconnected and globalised world, many of us are lonely. The Intervention of Loneliness is a collective performance that invites us to confront loneliness together and transform it from a place of separation and isolation into a cause for collective action.

Info

Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin View Map
Dance
Tags

