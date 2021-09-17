The New Infinity 2021

As part of Berlin Art Week, the fourth edition of “The New Infinity” will take place at Zeiss-Großplanetarium from 17 to 19 September 2021 and turn it into a gallery of the future as well as an immersive experiential space of the present. Together with the Stiftung Planetarium Berlin, we present the world premieres of “Grey Interiors”, a post-industrial symphony by British musician Darren J. Cunningham aka Actress and the artist collective Actual Objects, and “SPIN”, a sound sculpture by Lucas Gutierrez & Robert Lippok, centered around two rotating bodies between which constantly changing sound fields unfold. We also present the premiere of “PERSPICUS”, an audiovisual show by Florence To & Bendik Giske & Bridget Ferrill. In their three-part composition, the space constantly takes on new forms and perspectives, both tonally and architecturally, which emerge from the breathing movements of the artists.