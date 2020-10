× 1 of 3 Expand Photo: Kim Kooiman × 2 of 3 Expand Photo: Clastic Théâtre × 3 of 3 Expand Photo: Clastic Théâtre Prev Next

The festival shows #ArtificialBodies, body images in the digital age in a variety of performances, figure and object theatre, interactive installations, augmented reality walks, to a new circus with robots. Venues are: Schaubude Berlin, Ballhaus Ost, tak – Theater Aufbau Kreuzberg and Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung.