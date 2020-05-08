×
Theatertreffen 2020 will be hosted online. Six productions from the selection of 10 as on-demand recordings will be presented for a period of 24 hours each. Live talks with artists involved in the production and the audience give an opportunity to exchange thoughts and ideas. These screenings will be complemented by the TT Context-programme “UnBoxing Stages – Digital Practice in the Theatre”. Selected events with English subtitles.
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map