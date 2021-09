Displaying artworks chosen from its own collection, a new show at Fluentum focuses on time and the challenges faced when trying to exhibit absences and pasts that have long been lost. The space in Dahlem has quite a history and was formerly the headquarters of the U.S. army, now it houses the collector Markus Hannebauer’s main art collection. The Keren Cytter, Richard Sides and Valerie Snobeck will be exhibiting work.