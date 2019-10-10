traces_#62

Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin

From diary-like recordings of different everyday observations and perceptions, a choreographically musical space of possibilities emerges, which in the rush of the present contains a fidgeting stream of commonplace, foreign, out of touch and mystery. A non-linear way about perceived states and conflicts that are embedded in us. A trio by and with Jutta Hell, Dieter Baumann (dance) and Alexander Nickmann (live music).

Info

Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin
Theater & Dance
