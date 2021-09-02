Ubiquitous Assimilation

Experience the Gropius Bau in a new light. Berlin-based Brazilian choreographer Ricardo de Paula premieres his dance performance in the museum’s atrium, framed by giant transparent curtains. Gropius Bau.
Starts 19:00.
to
Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin
Experience the Gropius Bau in a new light. Berlin-based Brazilian choreographer Ricardo de Paula premieres his dance performance in the museum’s atrium, framed by giant transparent curtains. Gropius Bau.
Starts 19:00.
Iomauna Media GmbH