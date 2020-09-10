Bad news is coming in thick and fast over the radio – Beirut is a swamp pulling those who are already on the ground even further down. Kaskas approaches three of these people and their destinies in her courageous film: The taxi driver Abu Hussam, who lives in his car, the sad Samia, who does not know how to pay for the surgery that could save her mother’s eyesight, and the homeless young Ali from Syria. Their lives are marked by poverty and alcohol abuse, but they nevertheless strive to retain sparks of hope, love, and friendship despite the overwhelming desperation. Kaskas approaches her protagonists on a par and gives a voice to society’s outcasts.