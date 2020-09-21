Visionär Film Festival 2020

Visionär supports new film directors from all over the world, presenting edgy first steps with a relevant social and political topic, as well as a daring aesthetics, language, and vision. To connect the local with the international scene Visionär has Short Berlin Encounters, a selection of short films made by Berlin filmmakers. We want to offer to these new voices of cinema a platform to present their films in Berlin and at the same time promote the exchange between audience and directors. Every year we have a homage to honor an internationally established director with the screening of his/her debut film. As an interdisciplinary event, Visionär presents also the Kino Sonico, a film concert dedicated to re-interpret and re-discover silent films from the past century through contemporary experimental music.