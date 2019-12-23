Vladimir Jurowski & Rundfunk Symphonie-Orchester

Yet another of the new masters calling Berlin home, Jurowski heads the RSO for a very Christmassy rendition of Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty.
Berliner Philharmonie Herbert-von-Karajan-Str. 1, 10785 Berlin
