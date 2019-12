× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Monika Rittershaus. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Manuel Vaca. Prev Next

After celebrating its 20th birthday with special anniversary concerts in 2019, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra returns to Berlin for its annual concert at the Waldbühne. Conducted by Daniel Barenboim, the orchestra performs Brahms’s Double Concerto for Violin and Cello with soloists Michael Barenboim and Kian Soltani and Richard Strauss’s epic tone poem Ein Heldenleben.