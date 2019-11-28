× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Charles Negre. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Tue Blichfeldt. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Pierre & Florent. Prev Next

What the France is proud to present the sixth edition of the What the France Festival! For one night at Berlin's FluxBau, three ‘Made in France’ acts will be taking to the stage: songwriter and producer M.I.L.K. with his groovy, summery retro-pop, Buvette with his cosmic electro-pop, and Suzane, a free-spirited singer navigating between chanson and electro. But it’s no ordinary festival: tickets won’t be on sale and can only be obtained by taking part in the competition on What the France website or via the media partners FluxFM and Kaltblut!