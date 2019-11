× Expand Photo by Maria Baranova, courtesy of Sophiensäle.

The first rule of making art is: Don’t respond to your critics! But in Wild Bore three masters of smart, spiky, political comedy delve into the torrent of critical fury that has been aimed at baffling, misunderstood and downright awful works of art (including their own). They are superstars in their own right, but Zoë Coombs Marr, Ursula Martinez and Adrienne Truscott team up to prove they too are not afraid to talk out of their arses.