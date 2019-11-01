Winter Is Coming

Google Calendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

×

1 of 3

Winter Is Coming

Winter Is Coming

Photo by M.Dabbadie.

×

2 of 3

Winter Is Coming

Winter Is Coming

Photo by Ingo Lamb.

×

3 of 3

Winter Is Coming

Winter Is Coming

Photo by Henryk Weiffenback.

Winter Is Coming and brings exclusive guests from Denmark & Sweden to Eschschloraque: Miss Fish and Transparent Tim are a post-punk electro duo from the Danish queer underground. Expect minimalistic post-punk and a flamboyant performance from the charismatic duo playing new material as well as their core songs. DJs & Aftershow: VELA & SPARKLY PONY with dark, melancholic techno with groovy, stomping house tunes!

Info

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Is Coming - 2019-11-01 22:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters