Winter Is Coming and brings exclusive guests from Denmark & Sweden to Eschschloraque: Miss Fish and Transparent Tim are a post-punk electro duo from the Danish queer underground. Expect minimalistic post-punk and a flamboyant performance from the charismatic duo playing new material as well as their core songs. DJs & Aftershow: VELA & SPARKLY PONY with dark, melancholic techno with groovy, stomping house tunes!