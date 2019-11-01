× 1 of 3 Expand Winter Is Coming Photo by M.Dabbadie. × 2 of 3 Expand Winter Is Coming Photo by Ingo Lamb. × 3 of 3 Expand Winter Is Coming Photo by Henryk Weiffenback. Prev Next

Winter Is Coming and brings exclusive guests from Denmark & Sweden to Eschschloraque: Miss Fish and Transparent Tim are a post-punk electro duo from the Danish queer underground. Expect minimalistic post-punk and a flamboyant performance from the charismatic duo playing new material as well as their core songs. DJs & Aftershow: VELA & SPARKLY PONY with dark, melancholic techno with groovy, stomping house tunes!