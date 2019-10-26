WorkshopPopulaire: Dance In 5Rhythms – Conscious Dance Workshop

Palais Populaire Unter den Linden 5, 10117 Berlin

5Rhythms, a conscious dance method, was developed by Gabrielle Roth at Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California, in the 1960s. Themes of the summer of love exhibition will inspire the workshop. Via body awareness, flow of breath, creative expression, and surrender in motion, we´ll invite intuitive dance, heart opening, and expansion of consciousness – liberating and drug free. 5Rhythms, Flowing-Staccato-Chaos-Lyrical-Stillness, follow the organic flow of energy to experience essential aspects of energy and expression. After a short introduction into the exhibition, 5Rhythms® teacher Irene Husung will guide body intuition and invite the joy of connection in motion – “people in motion,” to quote the famous song “San Francisco.” “Dance In” welcomes everybody; no prerequisites, just comfortable clothes and barefoot if possible.

In cooperation with 5Rhythms®

Info

Palais Populaire Unter den Linden 5, 10117 Berlin View Map
Workshops
