WorkshopPopulaire: Free Introduction to Zen Meditation

Palais Populaire Unter den Linden 5, 10117 Berlin

In their quest for individual and social change, the hippies discovered meditation. In the meantime meditation has become mainstream. The San Francisco Zen Center was formative, a place where hippies encountered Japanese Zen masters. Zen instructor Bernd Bender, who received training there, gives an introduction to Zen meditation, mindfulness training, and Zen practice within the framework of the exhibition. Please bring comfortable clothes and socks. In the meditation room you will be asked to take off your shoes.

Free, please register up to one day in advance.

Palais Populaire Unter den Linden 5, 10117 Berlin View Map
