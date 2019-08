“Tasting Zen” is an event that takes place in the context of the summer of love exhibition in cooperation with Akazienzendo. After a joint meditation, the monastic eating practice of Zen – oryoki – and the Zen tea ceremony will be discussed as inspiration for the food movement. Subsequently participants are invited to enjoy a vegan oryoki meal. Please dress comfortably. The price includes admission to the exhibition, meditation, food, and tea.

In German, In cooperation mit Akazienzendo