You Will Die at Twenty

The life of young Muzamil (Mustafa Shehata) is overshadowed by death. At birth, a dervish predicted to his mother that the boy would die at age 20. Overwhelmed by the burden of this fate, the father leaves his child and wife, who remain waiting for Muzamil’s death in a remote village on the banks of the Nile. No teacher or tender love can arouse the boy’s will to live – until he meets Suleiman, who lets him taste the magic of cinema and freedom. The atmospheric feature film debut is based on a short story by the Sudanese writer Hammour Ziada and was awarded the “Lion of the Future” prize for the best debut film at its premiere at the Venice film festival.