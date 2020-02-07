Exberliner photo competition!

× Expand Photo by Martin Hinze.

Feeling sad and lonesome this Valentine's Day? You can cheer yourself up with our special February Photo Competition!

What you can win: two cinema tickets or a three-month subscription.

How to enter: Just take a super romantic snap of you enjoying our latest edition of Exberliner, upload it to either Twitter or Instagram – and don't forget to tag us. Our Twitter handle is @exberlinermag and our Insta tag is exberliner_mag.

The deadline is February 28. C'mon EXB fans: show us who or what you really love. Open your hearts – and get snapping!