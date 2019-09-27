Vegan high

× Expand Photo courtesy of Café Canna. The vegan Prenzlauer Berg Café Canna is the first CBD café in Berlin.

Vegans of Prenzlauer Berg can celebrate the arrival of yet another meat-free eatery with the recent opening of Café Canna, Berlin’s first CBD café. The debut venture of native Berliner Nico Schack reflects his long-time interest in the versatility of hemp, marijuana’s tamer cousin. While similar in appearance to weed, hemp contains far less psychoactive THC, and can instead be processed to extract CBD, a substance enthusiasts hail for its ability to ease anxiety, aid sleep and soothe pain. Café Canna manages to infuse both the substance and its parent plant into the menu, with acai and veggie bowls featuring a sprinkling of protein-rich hemp seeds (€5.90 and €9.80, respectively), while the café’s refreshing citrus Hemponade (€3.20) and homemade raw-food Happy Balls (€2.80) both incorporate CBD extracts. While hemp sprinkles are unlikely to have much of an effect, options in the latter category can provide a sleepy, relaxed, weed-like sensation without any mind-altering effects. As such, Schack anticipates a crowd more focused on holistic health rather than getting stoned, and the café, fitted out with wooden tables, jute cushions and very apt plants out front, also sells CBD oil of varying concentrations (€50 for 10 percent, €30 for five percent) and dried hemp plants (two grams for €25) so customers can explore the benefits of CBD at home.

Café Canna | Lychener Str. 4, Prenzlauer Berg, Tue- Thu 9-20, Fri-Sat 9-24, Sun 9-20