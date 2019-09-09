E-scooters put to the test

× Expand Lime e-scooters in Berlin Photo courtesy of Lime Deutschland. Berliners clocked up 1M Lime rides in 11 weeks.

Enjoyed by many, despised by more and vilified by local media, e-scooters were the topic that dominated politics, news and Späti discussions this summer. But before you decide to hate them or love them, get up to speed with some facts.

The back story

Well before they captured Berliners’ passions and hijacked the news, e-scooters were the subject of intense political debate. Landing on the Bundestag’s agenda in March last year, they pitted pro-pedestrian safety voices against those supporting all things ‘e’-related (think conservative AFD vs libertarian FDP). Germany’s lawmakers eventually agreed on a compromise: yes to e-scooters, but not on the sidewalks. On June 14, e-scooters were officially legalised. Within two weeks, four companies jumped on the new ‘market’, with the gradual invasion into Berlin seeing hundreds of e-vehicles dropped on virtually every street within the S-Bahn ring each night. Local papers were quick to pick up on the new reality, reporting on accidents and running polls that led to expected conclusions: ‘Berliners hate the scooters with a passion’. The hatred even morphed into calls for sabotage! Meanwhile, tourists and visitors seem to have embraced the gadgets with oblivious enthusiasm. And why not, it’s fun and relatively simple: if you’ve got a smartphone and a credit card (or PayPal account), all you need to do is download one of the four apps available, scan the barcode on the nearest scooter (triggering the €1 unlocking fee) and you’ll be on your way – at the speed of up to 20 km/h and 15 to 20 cents per minute. There are four companies currently on the local market – Lime, Tier, Circ and Voi – with some 5000 vehicles scattered around Berlin’s streets. We decided to give them a try and can confirm upfront – no reporters were harmed while conducting this report.

The test drive

LIME: Sturdy scooting The Californian mobility behemoth (bikes, e-bikes, carsharing), known to Berliners for their lemon-green hire bikes, is back, full e-steam. Within 11 weeks of their mid-June launch, Lime announced they reached 1M rides on their 1781 e-scooters out on Berlin’s streets. They’re not the prettiest of the bunch, but their wide boards make for sturdy driving. On the plus side, ‘limes’ are basically everywhere within the S-Bahn ring, and come with a display showing the battery status and how fast you’re going. In addition, the app tells you the distance you’ve travelled and how many calories you’ve burnt (in our experience, a disappointing 0 calories for 15 minutes). But at a cost of €0.20 per minute on top of the €1 base rate, Lime is the most expensive option. The app also encourages you to sign up to become a “juicer”, in case you’d be tempted to make some cash charging the scooters overnight (up to €100 a day). Our verdict: All in all, with its Unicorn Capitalism creds (they hit the $1bn-mark last year) and un-stylish looks, Lime won’t increase your coolness factor, but its robustness and accessibility make it a sure bet for a quick emergency ride at night. Price: €0.20/min. Fleet: up to 1800.

TIER The local ‘animal’: Scooting on home turf, Berlin start-up Tier (literally “animal”) was founded in 2018 by a collection of serial entrepreneurs behind startups like e-commerce outfit reBuy, road scooter company Coup and food delivery service Lieferando. Funding came from British venture capital investor Northzone and retired German Formula 1 race driver Nico Rosberg. Granted, Rosberg only bought 0.07 percent of the shares, but Tier likes to show him off in ads anyway (“World champion approved!”). By late August, 2300 e-scooter ‘animals’ were scattered around Berlin, making Tier the biggest provider in town – even though distribution seems to be focused in Mitte. While the scooters are made in China, and the company has branched out into a number of European countries, the local ethos shines through in the maintenance department: the charging, repairing and distribution are all handled by Tier employees. Unfortunately, this means that the scooters are mostly off the streets between 10pm and 7am – not an alternative late-night cab! Bonus points go to the sleek app, which provides pop-up instructions for anything from unlocking the scooter to parking (leave 2.4 metres sidewalk space for pedestrians, everyone!). Our verdict: a stylish option for the glocally-minded, but failing night-owls. Price: €0.15/min. Fleet: up to 2300.

CIRC Berlin ‘deluxe’: Formerly known as Flash, this is another Berlin-based venture founded by local start-up veteran Lukasz Gadowski (of Mister Spex and Lieferheld fame). In less than a year since launching, Circ has already put its Roller out in 12 European countries – and, since June 17, “more than 1000” are finally stationed in Berlin. Now they've expanded their Berlin reach to Weißensee, testing a €0.50 discount scheme for parking designated areas in the district. What makes these orange two-wheelers stand out are their convenient add-ons: a cup holder and smart phone mount so you can use your phone while on the roll (otherwise forbidden). As with Tier, the Chinese-made scooters are charged and maintained by the company’s own employees. The bulk of this happens at night, but operating hours are less rigid than with Tier, allowing you to scoot around the clock, or at least until you run out of battery – up to 45km. Our verdict: With only a small amount released into the wild, they might be hard to find, but if you’re looking for that little bit ‘extra’ for your 15 cents, Circ’s where it’s at. Price: €0.15/min. Fleet: 1000+.

VOI The sleek Scandinavian: At 6 million rides and with 500 employees spread across 32 cities in 10 countries, the Swedes are the leaders in the European market (and soon to be rolling out their e-bikes, too!). In Berlin they have a fleet of 1300, but aren’t as spread out as some of their competitors, with the scooters mostly available in Mitte, Prenzlauer Berg, and parts of Kreuzberg and Schöneberg. Already with a second model in the works, the peach-coloured ‘Voiager 1’ is a sleek, light model that comes with a well-designed, easy-to-use app. As you’d expect from a European-wide venture, the app is available in a number of languages, which, aside from German and English, include Portuguese, Spanish, Danish and French. Once you’ve finished your ride, Voi – like Lime – encourages you to take a picture of the parked scooter, their way to make you take a look at where and how you’re leaving it behind. Our verdict: This is a simple, easy-to-use option, perfect for a short ‘voiage’. Price: €0.20/min. Fleet: 1300.