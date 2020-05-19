A Jewish theatre destroyed by Nazis

× Expand In his latest column, our park explorer visits the former site of a Jewish theatre that held its final concert in 1939. (Photo by Maurice Frank.)

Today, I visit the site of the short-lived Theater of the Jewish Cultural Federation. I didn’t find this while walking through the park, as the title of my A Walk In The Park series suggests. Rather, I happened to be biking along Kommandantenstraße in northern Kreuzberg and noticed an inconspicuous stone marker in the middle of the Otto-Suhr-Siedlung. In the 1950s, this drab housing development sprang up from the rubble of a neighbourhood obliterated by war. The apartment blocks are set back from the street and surrounded by greenery. It feels oddly suburban. Not a trace of the dense, pre-war architecture that once stood here remains. On an overcast day amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the empty, residential street in central Berlin felt deeply melancholic.

In Berlin, you’re never far from a reminder of the immensity of the Holocaust, thanks to the Stolpersteine you find everywhere. But this stone – which I first mistook for an out-of-place headstone – evokes a very specific aspect of the state terror that culminated in genocide: the systematic exclusion of Jewish artists and performers from German cultural life.

Kulturbund Deutscher Juden (Cultural Federation of German Jews) as an act of self-preservation. The authorities tolerated the organisation because in the early 1930s the regime wanted its persecution of Jews to remain as hidden from public view as possible. Shortly after its foundation, though, the federation was forced to remove the word “German” from its name. Subsequently, the Federation of Jewish Culture formed orchestras and theatre ensembles financed by fees paid by its initial 20,000 members (this number eventually grew to 70,000 nationwide). The Theater des Jüdischen Kulturbundes was its most important venue in Berlin – though it operated theatres in cities across Germany. From 1935 to 1941, operas, operettas, plays, and concerts, were performed here. Movies were shown, lectures were held. Only members of the federation were permitted to attend: Jews, people with some Jewish descent, or their non-Jewish spouses.

When, in 1935, the Federation of Jewish Culture took over, the quality of performances appears to have increased greatly – as this became the one of the very few places that Jewish actors, singers and musicians could perform in Berlin.

Amazingly, the theatre was untouched by Kristallnacht in 1938. But as the war began and the Nazis began to engineer the systematic elimination of Europe’s Jews, the writing was on the wall for Jewish artists. The very last performance held in the theatre was Hungarian composer Emmerich Kálmán’s popular operetta Countess Maritza – in 1939.

The granite memorial that stays on the site of the theatre today was created by the sculptor Susanne Ahner – a rare public work by a woman – and unveiled in 1990. The circle of white gravel around it is intended to evoke the light of a theatre spotlight. A metal plaque on the ground bears the following words (my translation):

HERE

from 1935-1941 was the

THEATRE OF THE JEWISH CULTURAL FEDERATION

Forced by the occupational ban

the Jews in Germany founded this

self-help organisation with its

own orchestras and ensembles for opera

and operetta, theatre and concerts.

The NAZI AUTHORITIES

misused the Cultural Federation for

SURVEILLANCE

of Jewish artists

and their audience,

which was permitted to only consist of Jews.

In 1941 the Culture Federation was

BANNED.

Nearly everyone who worked here

was MURDERED

in concentration camps.

Cycling away from this reminder of the unspeakable persecution of human beings that took place in Berlin, it seems to me you can never memorialise enough. Nothing will adequately express the loss and horror. But we have to keep trying and shouldn’t let the specific stories of this period of German history fade into the murky past.