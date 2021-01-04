Reactions: The Assange verdict in tweets

× Expand Julian Assange has been in custody at the high-security HM Prison Belmarsh since April 2019. He’s spent much of that period in solitary confinement. Photo: John Englart

London’s Old Bailey court today ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited to the US to face espionage charges. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser stated that extradition would be “oppressive” because of Assange's mental health.

Baraitser also said that the whistleblower and journalist “faces the bleak prospect of severely restrictive detention conditions” and that she is satisfied the risk Assange “will commit suicide is a substantial one.”

The verdict follows a four-week extradition hearing that began on September 7, 2020, and heard statements from Noam Chomsky, Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, journalist Stefania Maurizi and torture victim Khaled el-Masri. Read our coverage of the trial here. The court will return on Wednesday, January 6 to discuss the next steps, including bail.

The verdict raises questions about the future of whistleblowing and press freedom, as Baraitser vindicated the political accusations against Assange. leaving the door open to more prosection and persecution for whistleblowers, journalists and publishers involved in exposing embarrassing truths.

Here’s how some of Assange’s high-profile supporters have reacted.

× Great news from London - Julian Assange’s extradition to US denied by UK court. US President must rule out an appeal. UK PM must release him. And Oz PM must allow him to return home a free man. Assange was always the hero, not the villain #auspol #politas #FreeAssange — Andrew Wilkie MP (@WilkieMP) January 4, 2021

× The case against Julian Assange is the most dangerous threat to US press freedom in decades. This is a huge relief to anyone who cares about the rights of journalists. https://t.co/tD4ABOKgl9 — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) January 4, 2021

× The judge’s reasoning was hardly a ringing endorsement of either Wikileaks or the function of journalism. But the extradition outcome is the right one and I hope the US will now drop the pursuit of Assange (and @Snowden) and let them get on with their lives. — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) January 4, 2021

× Julian Assange is spared America - UK Judge rules that he cannot be extradited. — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) January 4, 2021

× Great news from London this morning. The judge has ruled against Julian Assange's extradition to the US.



But the fight does not end here! With the US government set to appeal the ruling, it's more imperative than ever for us all to stand with #Assange.#FreeAssange #AssangeCase — DiEM25 (@DiEM_25) January 4, 2021

× Today is the best day of 2021, but please don't forget the #Assange extradition is denied on mental health grounds, not because he is a publisher wanted by war criminals. The fight continues! — Srećko Horvat (@HorvatSrecko) January 4, 2021

× Julian #Assange has been discharged by the judge at the Old Bailey on grounds that he was too great a suicide risk if extradited to the US. This is wonderful! It's a face-saving cover for the British to justify their disgraceful political trial of #Assange on America's behalf. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) January 4, 2021

× Ok this is a great vibe for 2021. Thank you British legal system for empathising with truth. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) January 4, 2021

× The rejection by the UK court of the US Govt's request to extradite Julian Assange to stand trial on espionage charges is obviously great news. But the judge endorsed most of the USG's theories, but ultimately found the US prison system too inhumane to permit extradition. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 4, 2021

× Julian Assange will NOT be extradited to America. An excellent ruling by the British judge. Congratulations to all the dogged campaigners on Assange’s behalf. https://t.co/TBz7poH4Db — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) January 4, 2021