Watch now: "Journalism on Trial"

After the August release of Pablo Navarrete's documentary film 'No Extradition,' which follows the father of Julian Assange as he fights to secure his son's freedom, the British-Chilean journalist, filmmaker and Alborada Films founder has helped to produce another piece focused on the Assange extradition battle. Featuring veteran journalists and experts, the 25-minute video was released on Monday, the very day the hearings recommenced in London. The film highlights the stark contrast between the press freedoms that members of the UK government claim to hold dear, and the reality of their complicity in the prosecutions of journalists and whistleblowers over the last decade, whether at home or abroad.

JOURNALISM ON TRIAL: THE UK & PRESS FREEDOM