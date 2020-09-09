Watch now: “Wikileaks - USA against Julian Assange”

× Expand Copyright NDR Wikileaks - USA against Julian Assange

Wikileaks - USA against Julian Assange, a new film from the Berlin-based investigative journalist Elena Kuch. She is the director of the new NDR and DasErste production which premiered this week.

“The film asks the question if Julian Assange is a journalist or, as framed by the US and the indictment, a dangerous hacker and spy,” Kuch says. “It tells the story of the rise and fall of Julian Assange starting with the breakthrough publication of the collateral murder video up to the indictment. It focuses very much on his years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.”

Stream the film below.