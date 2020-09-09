Watch now: "The War on Journalism"

This week marks the release of the long anticipated film The War on Journalism: The Case of Julian Assange by director Juan Passarelli. Watch it here!

Right now, democracy in the Western world is at a tipping point. The British extradition case of Julian Assange is determining whether we will live under an authoritarian regime in which we are removed of our right to know what our representatives do in our name, with our tax money, and our votes. The alternative is that we will live in a democracy that respects the rule of law, human rights and our ability to make informed decisions about how we want our society to be run, and who should be elected to achieve those political goals. - Juan Passarelli